RM Group Holdings Ltd (0932.HK)
0932.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.23HKD
19 Jan 2017
HK$0.03 (+0.94%)
HK$3.20
HK$3.22
HK$3.33
HK$3.22
27,424,000
--
--
--
RM Group Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of health supplements and beauty supplements. The Company operates through three segments. Proprietary Brands segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of self-developed health supplements... (more)
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,033.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|528.60
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-RM Group Holdings appoints Liao Zhe as executive director
* Liao Zhe appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-RM Group Holdings announces disposal of shares by controlling shareholder
* Been notified by Able Island Group, controlling shareholder,that on 12 Sept 2017, it has entered into an agreement with Celestial Award
BRIEF-RM Group appoints So Kevin Hoi Chak as an executive director
* So Kevin Hoi Chak has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rm Group Holdings announces acquisitions of Super Value Sporting Goods and Giant Bloom Holdings
* Announces transactions in relation to acquisitions of entire issued share capital of Super Value Sporting Goods and Giant Bloom Holdings
BRIEF-RM Group enters into share purchase agreement
* Company and vendors entered into share purchase agreement
BRIEF-RM Group posts FY profit attributable of HK$12.7 million
* Profit for year attributable HK$12.7 million, up 22.3 percent
BRIEF-RM Group appoints Lai Wei Lam, William as executive director
* Lai Wei Lam, William has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
No consensus analysis data available.