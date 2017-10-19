BRIEF-CCID Consulting Co subscribes for wealth management product from China Construction Bank * ‍Subscribed for wealth management product from China Construction Bank in aggregate amount of RMB20 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Deluxe Family signs agreement to transfer rate of return of shares in Xiamen bank to CCB's Pudong branch * Says it signs agreement to transfer rate of return of 270 million shares in Xiamen International Bank to China Construction Bank's Pudong branch for 990 million yuan ($149.47 million)

China Construction Bank appoints Tian Guoli as chairman BEIJING, Oct 9 China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second biggest lender, has appointed Tian Guoli as its chairman, months after sources told Reuters that he will leave the smaller Bank of China to head CCB.

BRIEF-China Construction Bank elects Tian Guoli as chairman Oct 9 China Construction Bank Corp * Says board elects Tian Guoli as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2g4WPJp Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

BRIEF-China Construction Bank Corp says CSRC approved non-public issuance of preference shares by co * Received "CSRC's acceptance notice of application for administrative permission"

BRIEF-China Construction Bank gets regulator's approval to appoint deputy head * Says it gets banking regulator's approval to appoint Zhang Lilin as deputy head of the bank

BRIEF-China Construction Bank received approval for issuance of domestic preference shares * ‍CBRC approved bank's issuance of up to 600 million domestic preference shares, raising proceeds not exceeding RMB60 billion​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vHlWIZ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CNPC Capital signs agreement with China Construction Bank on credit line * Says it signs strategic agreement with China Construction Bank for 60 billion yuan ($9.19 billion) credit line

China Construction Bank expects net interest margins to stabilise or widen in H2 SHANGHAI, Aug 31 China Construction Bank Corp on Thursday said it expects net interest margins to stabilise or widen in the second half of this year.