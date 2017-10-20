CORRECTED-China Mobile reports 4.6 pct rise in 9-month net profit HONG KONG, Oct 19 China Mobile Ltd, the country's largest telecom service provider, reported a 4.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Friday on fast mobile data growth despite an industry-wide rate cut.

China Mobile reports 4.6 percent rise in 9-month net profit HONG KONG China Mobile Ltd , the country's largest telecom service provider, reported a 4.6 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Friday on fast mobile data growth despite an industry-wide rate cut.

BRIEF-China Mobile 9-mnth ‍profit attributable up 4.6 pct​ * 9-mnth ‍profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB92.1 billion, up by 4.6%​

UPDATE 2-China Mobile's H1 profit climbs, shares jump after special dividend * Shares of firm jump as much as 5.8 pct after dividend (Recasts, adds share price)

BRIEF-China Mobile announces renewal of network assets leasing agreement with CMCC * Co and CMCC agreed to renew network assets leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 january 2018

China Mobile posts 3.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G subscriber gains HONG KONG, Aug 10 China Mobile Ltd, the country's top telecommunications operator, reported on Thursday a 3.5 percent rise in first-half net profit as it added 4G subscribers.

BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-Electric wins bid to provide cables from China Mobile July 30 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd * Says it won a bid to provide cables from China Mobile Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/wewy44 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Chinese telecom firm ZTE to double 5G research spending HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp will double its research spending on fifth-generation mobile network (5G) from this year, the company said, as China steps up the push to build the world's largest 5G network.

Chinese telecom firm ZTE to double 5G research spending HONG KONG Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp will double its research spending on fifth-generation mobile network (5G) from this year, the company said, as China steps up the push to build the world's largest 5G network.