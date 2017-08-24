Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (0950.HK)
0950.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$6.67
Open
HK$6.67
Day's High
HK$6.70
Day's Low
HK$6.51
Volume
221,000
Avg. Vol
299,840
52-wk High
HK$7.88
52-wk Low
HK$6.01
About
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments. Proprietary Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of self-developed pharmaceutica... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,634.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|590.94
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|1.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings says interim dividend hk$0.034 per ordinary share
* Hy profit attributable hk$78.690 million versus hk$68.311 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lee's Pharmaceutical reports qtrly profit attributable HK$46.4 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company HK$46.4 million versus HK$53.1 million
BRIEF-Lee's Pharmaceutical says unit and COF enter shareholder loan agreement
* Lee's international to advance shareholder loan in principle amount of hk$10 million to cof at an interest rate of 4% per annum Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdwGIC) Further company coverage: