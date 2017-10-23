Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd (0951.HK)
0951.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.15 (+3.65%)
Prev Close
HK$4.11
Open
HK$4.16
Day's High
HK$4.30
Day's Low
HK$4.16
Volume
4,922,000
Avg. Vol
5,134,517
52-wk High
HK$7.82
52-wk Low
HK$3.85
About
Chaowei Power Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in lead-acid motive battery-related businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the manufacture and sales of lead-acid motive batteries and related products, wind power and solar storage batteries, as well as lithium-ion... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,140.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,107.91
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|1.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09