China Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd (0956.HK)
0956.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.42HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.09 (+3.86%)
Prev Close
HK$2.33
Open
HK$2.35
Day's High
HK$2.45
Day's Low
HK$2.31
Volume
29,015,654
Avg. Vol
11,057,584
52-wk High
HK$2.45
52-wk Low
HK$0.98
About
China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in electric power generation and the sales of natural gas. The Company operates through two segments. Natural Gas segment is engaged in the sales of natural gas and gas appliances and the provision of construction... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,318.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,715.16
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|3.67
Financials
BRIEF-Singapore's GIC unloads shares in China Suntien Green Energy - HKEx filing
* Singapore's GIC Private Ltd sells 958,000 shares Of China Suntien Green Energy at an average price per share of HK$1.62 on May 4 - HKEx filing