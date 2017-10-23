Edition:
Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd (0958.HK)

0958.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
HK$2.75
Open
HK$2.75
Day's High
HK$2.76
Day's Low
HK$2.71
Volume
13,523,048
Avg. Vol
29,666,300
52-wk High
HK$2.88
52-wk Low
HK$2.31

Chart for

About

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in wind power generation businesses. The businesses of the Company include the development and operation of wind power plants and solar power plants, electricity generation and the sales of electricity, as well as the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$27,578.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,566.53
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 1.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates