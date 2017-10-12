BRIEF-Longfor Properties Co says in Sept group recorded contracted sales of RMB13.14 bln * At end of September 2017, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB128.23 billion​

BRIEF-Longfor Properties Co updates on increase in shareholding by substantial shareholder * Charm Talent acquired 2.7 million ordinary shares of co at average price of HK$19.6596 between 27 Sept to 29 Sept

BRIEF-Longfor Properties Co announces increase in shareholding by substantial shareholder * Charm Talent acquired 1.0 million ordinary shares of company at an average price of HK$18.7839 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Longfor Properties posts contracted sales of RMB12.06 bln for August * In August 2017, group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.06 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Longfor properties updates on July month contracted sales * At end of July 2017, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of rmb103.03 billion

Fitch Assigns Longfor's USD Notes Final 'BBB-' Rating (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.'s (BBB-/Stable) USD450 million 3.875% senior notes due 2022 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The notes are rated at the same level as Longfor's senior unsecured rating as they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is i

BRIEF-Longfor Properties says group recorded contracted sales of rmb16.88 billion ‍in June ​ * ‍At end of june 2017, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of rmb92.63 billion​

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asia credits slightly weak; Longfor bonds rally HONG KONG, July 7 (IFR) - Asian credits were slightly weak on Friday amid a spike in global sovereign debt yields on hawkish European Central Bank headlines.

BRIEF-Longfor Properties Co announces issuance of us$450 mln 3.875 pct senior notes due 2022 * Estimated gross proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately us$447.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)