Sparkle Roll Group Ltd (0970.HK)

0970.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.69HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$0.70
Open
HK$0.70
Day's High
HK$0.71
Day's Low
HK$0.68
Volume
17,056,000
Avg. Vol
12,727,471
52-wk High
HK$0.87
52-wk Low
HK$0.47

SPARKLE ROLL GROUP LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the distribution of automobiles. The Company operates through three segments. Automobiles segment is engaged in the distribution of branded automobiles, including Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce.

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,857.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,141.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Sparkle Roll Group updates litigation involving Tianjin Xin Chang Tai Fu Trading Development

* Refers to judgment of a litigation involving Tianjin Xin Chang Tai Fu Trading Development Limited

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sparkle Roll Group expects to record a profit for year ended 31 March 2017

* Expected result due to an increase of about 17% and 75% in revenue and gross profit respectively generated from automobile segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
