L'Occitane International SA (0973.HK)

0973.HK on Hong Kong Stock

16.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
HK$16.78
Open
HK$16.78
Day's High
HK$16.82
Day's Low
HK$16.64
Volume
307,315
Avg. Vol
517,108
52-wk High
HK$18.76
52-wk Low
HK$14.08

L’OCCITANE INTERNATIONAL S.A. is a company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of cosmetics and well-being products. Its brands include L’OCCITANE en Provence, Melvita, Le Couvent des Minimes, Erborian and L’OCCITANE en Bresil. The Company operates through three segments. Sell-out segment sells its products directly... (more)

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$24,665.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,476.96
Dividend: 0.29
Yield (%): 1.72

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

BRIEF-L'occitane International SA says group's qtrly net sales up 4.1 pct at reported rates

* Group's net sales grew by 4.1% at reported rates and 2.7% at constant rates for three months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-L'occitane says net sales rose by 3.2 pct in FY2017, at reported rates

* Group's net sales grew by 3.2% at reported rates and 1.7% at constant rates for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Apr 2017
