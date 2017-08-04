Edition:
India

Mongolian Mining Corp (0975.HK)

0975.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.24
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.24
Volume
8,096,184
Avg. Vol
17,465,424
52-wk High
HK$0.40
52-wk Low
HK$0.15

Chart for

About

Mongolian Mining Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the mining, processing, transportation and sales of coal. It is mainly involved in the production and exporting of washed hard coking coal. The Company owns and operates two open-pit mines of coking coal in Southern Gobi of Mongolia, including... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.05
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,480.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,291.77
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about 0975.HK

China's Shenhua suspends two coal mines, Mongolia set to benefit

ULAANBAATAR, Aug 4 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd has suspended operations at two large open-pit coal mines in northern China, it said late on Thursday, a move that could benefit producers across the border in Mongolia.

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Mongolian Mining announces closing of co's case under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

* Company's case under Chapter 15 of United States Bankruptcy Code concerning debt restructuring has been closed

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Mongolian Mining announces entering of order under Chapter 15 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code

* Updates in relation to hearing on a petition under chapter 15 of united states bankruptcy code and motion for related relief

01 May 2017
» More 0975.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates