Chiho Environmental Group Ltd (0976.HK)
0976.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.16HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-2.35%)
HK$-0.10 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
HK$4.26
HK$4.26
Open
HK$4.25
HK$4.25
Day's High
HK$4.25
HK$4.25
Day's Low
HK$4.06
HK$4.06
Volume
1,970,000
1,970,000
Avg. Vol
4,189,008
4,189,008
52-wk High
HK$6.13
HK$6.13
52-wk Low
HK$3.16
HK$3.16
About
Chiho Environmental Group Ltd., formerly Chiho-Tiande Group Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in metal recycling businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Metal Recycling segment is engaged in the recycling, processing and sales of copper scrap, steel scrap, aluminum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,014.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,605.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--