China Merchants Land Ltd (0978.HK)

0978.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-2.65%)
Prev Close
HK$1.51
Open
HK$1.51
Day's High
HK$1.51
Day's Low
HK$1.45
Volume
10,338,000
Avg. Vol
9,601,721
52-wk High
HK$1.92
52-wk Low
HK$1.07

China Merchants Land Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Property segment is engaged in the development, sales and leasing of residential properties and residential and commercial complex properties. Its property types... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.70
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,946.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,905.26
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 2.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-China Merchants Land achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB17.39 bln ‍for 9 months

* For period from 1 July 2017 to 30 Sept 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB4 billion​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on further capital contribution to Foshan Dingtu Property

* ‍Refers to cooperation agreement entered into between Guangzhou Dingjia Property and Foshan Merchants Property​

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Land posts HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 mln

* HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 million versus rmb 50.501 million

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on aggregate contracted sales for period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017

* For period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB7.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Land Group expects to record an increase in HY revenue and profits

* Group is expected to record a substantial increase in revenue and profits for six month period ended 30 June 2017

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on acquisition of land use right

* Chongqing Merchants Yi Cheng entered into land use rights grant contract with Chongqing Land bureau in relation to acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates