China Merchants Land Ltd (0978.HK)
1.47HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.04 (-2.65%)
HK$1.51
HK$1.51
HK$1.51
HK$1.45
10,338,000
9,601,721
HK$1.92
HK$1.07
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,946.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,905.26
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|2.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-China Merchants Land achieved aggregate contracted sales of RMB17.39 bln for 9 months
* For period from 1 July 2017 to 30 Sept 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB4 billion
BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on further capital contribution to Foshan Dingtu Property
* Refers to cooperation agreement entered into between Guangzhou Dingjia Property and Foshan Merchants Property
BRIEF-China Merchants Land posts HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 mln
* HY profit attributable rmb 287.821 million versus rmb 50.501 million
BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on aggregate contracted sales for period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017
* For period from 1 April 2017 to 30 June 2017, group achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB7.39 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Merchants Land Group expects to record an increase in HY revenue and profits
* Group is expected to record a substantial increase in revenue and profits for six month period ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-China Merchants Land updates on acquisition of land use right
* Chongqing Merchants Yi Cheng entered into land use rights grant contract with Chongqing Land bureau in relation to acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: