Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK)
10.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.36 (+3.45%)
HK$10.44
HK$10.50
HK$11.16
HK$10.50
136,146,954
36,980,594
HK$12.28
HK$6.91
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$43,399.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,651.62
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) updates on disposal of shares
* Disposed on open market 5,177,500 SMIC shares at price between HK$9.92 to HK$10.30 per SMIC share from 9 Oct-11 Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Hong Kong stocks gain for 3rd day on strength in financials, materials
Aug 2 Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, as investors continued to chase mainland financials and materials firms.
China, Hong Kong shares lifted by strong materials, Apple buoys techs
SHANGHAI, Aug 2Strength in building materials companies benefiting from China's year-long construction boom lifted share markets in China and Hong Kong on Wednesday, while robust earnings from Apple buoyed tech shares.
BRIEF-SMIC posts Q1 net profit of $69.8 mln vs $61.4 mln
May 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
