Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK)

0981.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.36 (+3.45%)
Prev Close
HK$10.44
Open
HK$10.50
Day's High
HK$11.16
Day's Low
HK$10.50
Volume
136,146,954
Avg. Vol
36,980,594
52-wk High
HK$12.28
52-wk Low
HK$6.91

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (IC), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.39
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$43,399.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,651.62
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

