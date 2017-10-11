BRIEF-Unisplendour Technology (Holdings) updates on disposal of shares * Disposed on open market 5,177,500 SMIC shares at price between HK$9.92 to HK$10.30 per SMIC share from 9 Oct-11 Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related parties enter capital increase deal Aug 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

Hong Kong stocks gain for 3rd day on strength in financials, materials Aug 2 Hong Kong shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, as investors continued to chase mainland financials and materials firms.

China, Hong Kong shares lifted by strong materials, Apple buoys techs SHANGHAI, Aug 2Strength in building materials companies benefiting from China's year-long construction boom lifted share markets in China and Hong Kong on Wednesday, while robust earnings from Apple buoyed tech shares.

BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International updates on July guarantee agreements July 31 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International updates on capital contribution to a JV July 20 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing International updates on disposal deal May 11 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

BRIEF-SMIC posts Q1 net profit of $69.8 mln vs $61.4 mln May 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

BRIEF-Semiconductor Manufacturing names Haijun Zhao as CEO May 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp: