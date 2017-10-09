Ground International Development Ltd (0989.HK)
0989.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
HK$1.81
Open
HK$1.81
Day's High
HK$1.83
Day's Low
HK$1.79
Volume
1,690,000
Avg. Vol
2,463,809
52-wk High
HK$2.33
52-wk Low
HK$1.35
About
GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED, formerly Ground Properties Company Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications retail sales and management services. The Company operates through four segments. Telecommunications Retail Sales and Management Services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,709.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,235.80
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
BRIEF-Ground International Development expects group to record 75% fall in HY net profit
* Expected that group may record a significant decrease of over 75 pct in its net profit for HY
BRIEF-Ground International Development enters framework agreement for possible cooperation project
* Co & potential partner will inject capital of not more than RMB200 million into proposed JV co
BRIEF-Ground International Development enters corporate guarantee for provision of loan of RMB149 mln
* Entered corporate guarantee in favour of bank as security for provision of loan of rmb149 million by bank to ground investment
BRIEF-Ground International Development says Shanghai Jinhan entered disposal deal
* Shanghai Jinhan entered into disposal agreement with Jilin Guangyuan
BRIEF-Ground International Development updates on acquisition in Yanji City
* On 10 May 2017, unit succeeded in a public tender for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in Yanji City
BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
