Theme International Holdings Ltd (0990.HK)
0990.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-3.64%)
Prev Close
HK$0.22
Open
HK$0.22
Day's High
HK$0.22
Day's Low
HK$0.21
Volume
94,150,000
Avg. Vol
18,011,301
52-wk High
HK$0.34
52-wk Low
HK$0.17
About
Theme International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the trading of chemical materials, commodities and organic foods. The Company operates through three segments. Loan Financing Services segment is engaged in the provision of funds and financial services to third parties in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,586.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,894.23
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Theme International appoints Cao Zhuoqun, Wu Aiping as executive directors
* Cao Zhuoqun and Wu Aiping have been appointed as executive directors
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.