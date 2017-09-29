Edition:
Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK)

0992.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.57
Day's High
HK$4.60
Day's Low
HK$4.51
Volume
38,087,513
Avg. Vol
48,719,976
52-wk High
HK$5.40
52-wk Low
HK$4.10

Lenovo Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in personal computers and related businesses. The Company’s main products include Think-branded commercial personal computers and Idea-branded consumer personal computers, as well as servers, workstations and a family of mobile Internet devices, including... (more)

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$48,211.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11,108.65
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 6.11

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.88 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.30 10.90
ROE: -- 13.13 14.09

BRIEF-Lenovo Group and Union Star entered into subscription agreement

* Company and Union Star Limited entered into subscription agreement

29 Sep 2017

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms

HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

12 Sep 2017

Court orders Intel case review in EU antitrust blow

LUXEMBOURG/BRUSSELS Europe's top judges dealt a rare blow to European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday by sending their case against U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp back to court for an appeal. | Video

06 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Court orders Intel case review in EU antitrust blow

* Firms may be more ready to challenge EU antitrust moves (Adds Intel comment)

06 Sep 2017

EU's top court refers Intel antitrust case back to lower court

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 6 Europe's top court on Wednesday told a lower court to re-examine U.S. chipmaker Intel's appeal against a 1.06-billion-euro ($1.3 billion) EU antitrust fine.

06 Sep 2017

Lenovo settles charges it sold laptops with compromised user security

WASHINGTON Lenovo Inc, a major laptop maker, has agreed to pay $3.5 million and make changes in how it sells laptops in order to settle allegations it sold devices with pre-loaded software that compromised users' security protections.

05 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Lenovo settles charges it sold laptops with compromised user security

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Lenovo Inc, a major laptop maker, has agreed to pay $3.5 million and make changes in how it sells laptops in order to settle allegations it sold devices with pre-loaded software that compromised users' security protections.

05 Sep 2017

