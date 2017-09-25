Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd (0993.HK)
0993.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.03 (+1.04%)
HK$2.89
HK$2.91
HK$2.93
HK$2.86
729,000
706,544
HK$3.49
HK$1.84
Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Securities segment is engaged in the broking and dealing of securities, futures and options contracts, as well as the provision of margin... (more)
|Beta:
|1.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,370.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,588.47
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
