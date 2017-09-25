Edition:
Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd (0993.HK)

0993.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$2.89
Open
HK$2.91
Day's High
HK$2.93
Day's Low
HK$2.86
Volume
729,000
Avg. Vol
706,544
52-wk High
HK$3.49
52-wk Low
HK$1.84

Chart for

About

Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Securities segment is engaged in the broking and dealing of securities, futures and options contracts, as well as the provision of margin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,370.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,588.47
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about 0993.HK

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters facility agreement for up to HK$1.36 bln

Oct 23 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd :

8:19pm IST

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial as borrower enters facility agreement of up to HK$775 million

Sept 25 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial anounces subscription of offshore preference shares

Sept 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial Holdings updates on facility agreement

Aug 28 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd:

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Huarong International financial as borrower enters into facility letter

July 7 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd:

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters facility letter

June 29 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters facility agreement with a bank

June 21 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement

June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Huarong international financial's unit enters loan agreement

May 15 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Huarong International Financial enters into loan agreement

May 12 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd

12 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

