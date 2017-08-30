BRIEF-Carnival Group International posts HY revenue of HK$903.9 mln * HY adjusted net profit HK$121.048 million versus loss of HK$117.228 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Carnival Group International says group expects substantial increase in HY loss * Group expects to record a substantial increase in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Carnival Group International proposes rights issue to raise about HK$1,677 million Aug 16 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :

BRIEF-Carnival Group International expects gain of about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June * Based on preliminary review gain on investments in financial assets is about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Carnival Group International entered into placing agreement June 23 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:

BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement * Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: