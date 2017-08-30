Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd (0996.HK)
0996.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Carnival Group International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the development and investment of properties. The Company operates through four segments. Property Development and Investment segment is engaged in the development of residential and commercial properties in China... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,803.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21,472.16
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Carnival Group International posts HY revenue of HK$903.9 mln
* HY adjusted net profit HK$121.048 million versus loss of HK$117.228 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Carnival Group International says group expects substantial increase in HY loss
* Group expects to record a substantial increase in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Carnival Group International proposes rights issue to raise about HK$1,677 million
Aug 16 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
BRIEF-Carnival Group International expects gain of about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June
* Based on preliminary review gain on investments in financial assets is about HK$219 million for 6 months ended 30 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Carnival Group International entered into placing agreement
June 23 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:
BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Carnival Group International Holdings to place up to 300 mln new shares
May 4 Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.