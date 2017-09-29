Edition:
China Citic Bank Corp Ltd (0998.HK)

0998.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.07 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
HK$5.13
Open
HK$5.13
Day's High
HK$5.14
Day's Low
HK$5.06
Volume
33,472,979
Avg. Vol
45,925,631
52-wk High
HK$5.50
52-wk Low
HK$4.69

CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED is a commercial bank. The Bank provides banking international, financial market, institution, investment banking, factoring and other comprehensive financial solutions to enterprises and institution customers; provides retail banking, credit cards, consumer financial, personal banking,... (more)

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$327,711.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 48,934.80
Dividend: 0.24
Yield (%): 4.78

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-China Citic Bank plans 50 bln yuan bond issue, unit brings in investors

* Says unit China Citic Bank International plans to bring in five investors with total investment at about HK$9.05 billion ($1.16 billion)

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Citic Bank's deputy head of the bank resigns due to change in job role

* Says deputy head of the bank Zhu Jialin resigns due to change in job role

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China CITIC Bank says vice president Zhu Jialin tendered his resignation

* Zhu Jialin, vice president of China Citic Bank Corporation Limited tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Citic Bank announces resignation of supervisors

* Wen Shuping, Ma Haiqing resigned as supervisors of China Citic Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Citic Bank Corp announces renewal of agreements with Citic Group

* With citic group entered into third-party escrow service framework agreement, asset custody service framework agreement

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Citic Bank's H1 net profit up 1.7 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y at 24.0 billion yuan ($3.60 billion)

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval for its direct bank to operate

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its direct bank to operate

21 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms 3 Chinese Mid-Tier Banks; SPDB Upgraded to 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of three Chinese mid-tier commercial banks at 'BBB', and upgraded Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. All Outlooks are Stable. The Viability Ratings (VRs) of all four banks were also affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The four banks are:

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Citic Bank Corp to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 24

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.215 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 21

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets banking regulator's approval for A-share convertible bonds issue

* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 40 billion yuan ($5.88 billion) A-share convertible bonds

11 Jul 2017
