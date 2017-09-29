China Citic Bank Corp Ltd (0998.HK)
5.06HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.07 (-1.36%)
HK$5.13
HK$5.13
HK$5.14
HK$5.06
33,472,979
45,925,631
HK$5.50
HK$4.69
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$327,711.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|48,934.80
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|4.78
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-China Citic Bank plans 50 bln yuan bond issue, unit brings in investors
* Says unit China Citic Bank International plans to bring in five investors with total investment at about HK$9.05 billion ($1.16 billion)
BRIEF-China Citic Bank's deputy head of the bank resigns due to change in job role
* Says deputy head of the bank Zhu Jialin resigns due to change in job role
BRIEF-China CITIC Bank says vice president Zhu Jialin tendered his resignation
* Zhu Jialin, vice president of China Citic Bank Corporation Limited tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-China Citic Bank announces resignation of supervisors
* Wen Shuping, Ma Haiqing resigned as supervisors of China Citic Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Citic Bank Corp announces renewal of agreements with Citic Group
* With citic group entered into third-party escrow service framework agreement, asset custody service framework agreement
BRIEF-China Citic Bank's H1 net profit up 1.7 pct y/y
* Says H1 net profit up 1.7 percent y/y at 24.0 billion yuan ($3.60 billion)
BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval for its direct bank to operate
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its direct bank to operate
Fitch Affirms 3 Chinese Mid-Tier Banks; SPDB Upgraded to 'BBB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of three Chinese mid-tier commercial banks at 'BBB', and upgraded Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. All Outlooks are Stable. The Viability Ratings (VRs) of all four banks were also affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The four banks are:
BRIEF-China Citic Bank Corp to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.215 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 21
BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets banking regulator's approval for A-share convertible bonds issue
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 40 billion yuan ($5.88 billion) A-share convertible bonds