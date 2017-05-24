Edition:
India

I.T. Ltd (0999.HK)

0999.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.23HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
HK$4.15
Open
HK$4.16
Day's High
HK$4.23
Day's Low
HK$4.15
Volume
497,400
Avg. Vol
760,653
52-wk High
HK$4.40
52-wk Low
HK$2.78

Chart for

About

I. T Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the retailing of fashion apparels and accessories. The Company’s products are from international designer’s brands, in-house brands and licensed brands. Its international designer’s brands include Alexander McQueen, Celine, Gucci and Kenzo, among... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,058.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,195.80
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 3.07

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates