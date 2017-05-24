I.T. Ltd (0999.HK)
0999.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.23HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
I. T Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the retailing of fashion apparels and accessories. The Company’s products are from international designer’s brands, in-house brands and licensed brands. Its international designer’s brands include Alexander McQueen, Celine, Gucci and Kenzo, among... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,058.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,195.80
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|3.07
Financials
BRIEF-I.T. Ltd posts FY net profit of group increased by 50.2 pct to HK$315.0 mln
* FY net profit of group increased by 50.2 pct to HK$315.0 million