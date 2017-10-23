Huanxi Media Group Ltd (1003.HK)
1003.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.51HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
HK$2.52
Open
HK$2.52
Day's High
HK$2.59
Day's Low
HK$2.44
Volume
10,740,020
Avg. Vol
3,316,854
52-wk High
HK$3.18
52-wk Low
HK$1.93
About
Huanxi Media Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the media and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three business segments. The Film Rights Investment and Advertising segment is engaged in the investment of film rights and television drama series and the provision of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,840.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,768.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
