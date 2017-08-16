China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd (1004.HK)
1004.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.72%)
Prev Close
HK$0.58
Open
HK$0.59
Day's High
HK$0.59
Day's Low
HK$0.58
Volume
12,794,000
Avg. Vol
14,799,797
52-wk High
HK$0.99
52-wk Low
HK$0.56
China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the trading of listed equity securities. The Company operates through six business segments: clean energy, trading in securities, investments, trading of fur garment, trading of fur skins and others. The clean energy involved by... (more)
|Beta:
|0.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,624.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9,374.35
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-China Smarter Energy Group appoints Ko Tin Kwok as CEO
* Sun Liang has been appointed as an executive director and chairman of board
BRIEF-China Smarter Energy Group expects to record a loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$352 million for both continued and discontinued operations for financial year ended 31 March 2017
