International Entertainment Corp (1009.HK)
1009.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.93HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.05%)
HK$0.02 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$1.91
HK$1.91
Open
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
Day's High
HK$1.96
HK$1.96
Day's Low
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
Volume
626,000
626,000
Avg. Vol
2,344,544
2,344,544
52-wk High
HK$2.40
HK$2.40
52-wk Low
HK$1.12
HK$1.12
About
International Entertainment Corporation is an investment holding company. The activities of the Company are hotel operations, and leasing of properties for casino and ancillary leisure and entertainment operations. The Company operates in two segments: Hotel and Leasing. Hotel segment includes operation of hotel business.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,683.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,369.16
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-International Entertainment entered into placing agreement
* Placing of a maximum of 190 million placing shares at placing price of hk$1.90 per placing share
BRIEF-International Entertainment Corp appoints new Chairman
* Choi Chiu Fai Stanley will be appointed as Chairman of board
BRIEF-International Entertainment Corp updates on appointment of executive directors
* Choi Chiu Fai Stanley has been appointed as an executive director
BRIEF-International Entertainment expects a 30% to 50% increase in profit for year ended 31 march 2017
* Profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50%
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.