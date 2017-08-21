Edition:
India

China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd (1011.HK)

1011.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+1.87%)
Prev Close
HK$2.14
Open
HK$2.15
Day's High
HK$2.20
Day's Low
HK$2.15
Volume
1,783,000
Avg. Vol
1,756,457
52-wk High
HK$2.22
52-wk Low
HK$1.27

Chart for

About

China NT Pharma Group Company Limited is a third party pharmaceutical and vaccine promotion and sales services provider in China. It has five segments. Pharmaceutical promotion and sales derives turnover from selling and marketing globally and domestically-manufactured pharmaceutical products to customers and providing both... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,148.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,558.58
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 1.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.66 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.89 10.90
ROE: -- 13.39 14.09

Latest News about 1011.HK

BRIEF-China NT Pharma Group Co says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders up 61.1 pct

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 61.1% from RMB50.1 million to RMB80.7 million

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China NT Pharma expects increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Group expects to record an increase in net profit by about 50 percent for six months ended 30 June 2017

10 Jul 2017
» More 1011.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates