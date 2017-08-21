China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd (1011.HK)
1011.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.18HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
China NT Pharma Group Company Limited is a third party pharmaceutical and vaccine promotion and sales services provider in China. It has five segments. Pharmaceutical promotion and sales derives turnover from selling and marketing globally and domestically-manufactured pharmaceutical products to customers and providing both... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09
BRIEF-China NT Pharma Group Co says HY profit attributable to equity shareholders up 61.1 pct
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company increased by 61.1% from RMB50.1 million to RMB80.7 million
BRIEF-China NT Pharma expects increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Group expects to record an increase in net profit by about 50 percent for six months ended 30 June 2017