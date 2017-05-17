IRC Ltd (1029.HK)
1029.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-1.85%)
HK$-0.00 (-1.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.27
HK$0.27
Open
HK$0.27
HK$0.27
Day's High
HK$0.27
HK$0.27
Day's Low
HK$0.26
HK$0.26
Volume
13,598,666
13,598,666
Avg. Vol
32,366,085
32,366,085
52-wk High
HK$0.49
HK$0.49
52-wk Low
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
About
IRC Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the development and production of industrial commodities products across the world. The Company operates through four business segments. The Mines in Production segment is engaged in iron ore projects in production phase, including the Kuranakh project located... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,773.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,093.39
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
UPDATE 1-China iron ore, rebar jump over 4 pct on firm steel demand outlook
* Underlying steel demand in China remains healthy -Argonaut (Adds IRC considering mine restart, updates prices)
Hong Kong-listed IRC says could reopen Russia iron ore mine
BEIJING, May 17 Commodity company IRC Ltd on Wednesday said it was considering restarting its 1.1-million tonnes per year iron ore mine in the far east of Russia, the latest sign of revival in a sector shaking a years-long downturn.