Kingston Financial Group Ltd (1031.HK)
1031.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.52HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
HK$5.56
Open
HK$5.56
Day's High
HK$5.62
Day's Low
HK$5.49
Volume
9,874,000
Avg. Vol
9,551,772
52-wk High
HK$5.65
52-wk Low
HK$2.49
About
Kingston Financial Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the financial services business. The Company operates through seven business segments. The Securities Brokerage, Underwriting and Placements segment is involved in the provision of brokerage, underwriting and placements services for dealings... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$60,039.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13,614.48
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|0.57
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.