Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp (1033.HK)

1033.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.33HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.33
Open
HK$1.33
Day's High
HK$1.35
Day's Low
HK$1.32
Volume
4,891,000
Avg. Vol
9,024,075
52-wk High
HK$1.78
52-wk Low
HK$1.19

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation, formerly Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited, is a China-based company, principally engaged in integrated oil and gas engineering and technical services businesses. The Company operates its businesses through five segments, including Physical Geography segment, Drilling Engineerin... (more)

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$47,322.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14,142.66
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's unit enters contracts with Kuwait Oil Company

* Sinopec International Petroleum Services Nigeria entered contract with Shell Petroleum Development Co of Nigeria for $90 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hsvldk) Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's units sign contracts with Kuwait Oil Company, Shell

* Says unit's Kuwait branch signs two contracts with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for a combined $85 million

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service to raise up to 4 bln yuan in private placement of H-shares

* Says it plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($608.83 million) in private placement of H-shares

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service plans A-share issue to boost capital, share trade to resume

* Says it plans to raise up to 4.0 billion yuan ($608.49 million) in A-share private placement to replenish capital, improve company's financial performance

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service posts HY net loss attributable of RMB2.29 bln

* HY operating income RMB19.84 billion versus RMB18.69 billion

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service requests suspension in trading of A shares

* Company has requested to suspend trading of A shares of company on Shanghai Stock Exchange from 11 August 2017

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's A-share trade to halt pending share private placement

* Says A-share trade to halt from Aug 11 pending announcement related to share private placement

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service sees H1 net loss narrowing

* Says it expects H1 net loss to narrow to 2.27 billion yuan ($334.45 million) from 4.51 billion yuan year ago

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp announces regarding entering into new overseas contract

* Contract has a term of 30 months with a value of US$84.6 million

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield's Turkey unit signs engineering contract

* Says Turkey unit signs engineering contract with GCL ND on geothermal power project for $84.6 million

26 May 2017
