BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's unit enters contracts with Kuwait Oil Company * Sinopec International Petroleum Services Nigeria entered contract with Shell Petroleum Development Co of Nigeria for $90 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hsvldk) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's units sign contracts with Kuwait Oil Company, Shell * Says unit's Kuwait branch signs two contracts with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for a combined $85 million

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service to raise up to 4 bln yuan in private placement of H-shares * Says it plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($608.83 million) in private placement of H-shares

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service plans A-share issue to boost capital, share trade to resume * Says it plans to raise up to 4.0 billion yuan ($608.49 million) in A-share private placement to replenish capital, improve company's financial performance

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service posts HY net loss attributable of RMB2.29 bln * HY operating income RMB19.84 billion versus RMB18.69 billion

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service requests suspension in trading of A shares * Company has requested to suspend trading of A shares of company on Shanghai Stock Exchange from 11 August 2017

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service's A-share trade to halt pending share private placement * Says A-share trade to halt from Aug 11 pending announcement related to share private placement

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service sees H1 net loss narrowing * Says it expects H1 net loss to narrow to 2.27 billion yuan ($334.45 million) from 4.51 billion yuan year ago

BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp announces regarding entering into new overseas contract * Contract has a term of 30 months with a value of US$84.6 million