Hengan International Group Company Ltd (1044.HK)
1044.HK on Hong Kong Stock
76.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$76.05
Open
HK$76.00
Day's High
HK$76.55
Day's Low
HK$75.65
Volume
1,324,089
Avg. Vol
3,704,073
52-wk High
HK$78.50
52-wk Low
HK$52.80
About
Hengan International Group Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture, distribution and sales of personal hygiene products, including sanitary napkin products, disposable diaper products and tissue papers products. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and trading of skin... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$90,246.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,204.89
|Dividend:
|1.12
|Yield (%):
|3.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-Hengan International Group Co enters into a sale and purchase agreement
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with wang-zheng resources, macro-link, charost ltd and zhong xin construction