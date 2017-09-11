Edition:
APT Satellite Holdings Ltd (1045.HK)

1045.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.67
Volume
359,000
Avg. Vol
350,266
52-wk High
HK$5.49
52-wk Low
HK$3.58

About

APT Satellite Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in the maintenance, operation, provision of satellite transponder capacity and related services; satellite-based broadcasting and telecommunications services, and other service. The Company, together with its subsidiaries (the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,462.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 930.81
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 2.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about 1045.HK

BRIEF-APT satellite's unit enters into loan agreement

* Unit entered into loan agreement in principal amount of HK$345.5 million with APT Mobile Satcom (HK)

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-APT Satellite Holdings signs services agreement with China Satellite Communications

* Signed agreement with China Satellite Communications for provision of transponder & communication services for 3-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-APT Satellite updates on legal proceedings involving unit

* On 26 June, APT Satellite Company received summons and complaint filed by Fashion Television LLC as plaintiff against APT HK

30 Jun 2017
