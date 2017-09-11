APT Satellite Holdings Ltd (1045.HK)
1045.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
HK$0.02 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.77
HK$3.77
Day's Low
HK$3.67
HK$3.67
Volume
359,000
359,000
Avg. Vol
350,266
350,266
52-wk High
HK$5.49
HK$5.49
52-wk Low
HK$3.58
HK$3.58
About
APT Satellite Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in the maintenance, operation, provision of satellite transponder capacity and related services; satellite-based broadcasting and telecommunications services, and other service. The Company, together with its subsidiaries (the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,462.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|930.81
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|2.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|79.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.26
|14.09
BRIEF-APT satellite's unit enters into loan agreement
* Unit entered into loan agreement in principal amount of HK$345.5 million with APT Mobile Satcom (HK)
BRIEF-APT Satellite Holdings signs services agreement with China Satellite Communications
* Signed agreement with China Satellite Communications for provision of transponder & communication services for 3-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-APT Satellite updates on legal proceedings involving unit
* On 26 June, APT Satellite Company received summons and complaint filed by Fashion Television LLC as plaintiff against APT HK