Edition:
India

G-Resources Group Ltd (1051.HK)

1051.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.10
Open
HK$0.11
Day's High
HK$0.11
Day's Low
HK$0.10
Volume
2,381,004
Avg. Vol
26,778,472
52-wk High
HK$0.19
52-wk Low
HK$0.09

Chart for

About

G-Resources Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, mining and sales of gold and silver products. The Company operates through four business segments: principal investment business, money lending business, real property business and mining business. The Principal Investment Business... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,894.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 27,048.85
Dividend: 0.00
Yield (%): 4.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about 1051.HK

Indonesia's Martabe gold mine gets buyout enquiries: major owner EMR

SINGAPORE/SYDNEY The giant Martabe gold mine on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has attracted several unsolicited enquiries from buyers, its majority owner EMR Capital said on Thursday.

03 Aug 2017
» More 1051.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates