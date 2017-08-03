G-Resources Group Ltd (1051.HK)
1051.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
G-Resources Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, mining and sales of gold and silver products. The Company operates through four business segments: principal investment business, money lending business, real property business and mining business. The Principal Investment Business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
Indonesia's Martabe gold mine gets buyout enquiries: major owner EMR
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY The giant Martabe gold mine on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has attracted several unsolicited enquiries from buyers, its majority owner EMR Capital said on Thursday.