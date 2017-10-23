Edition:
Yuexiu Transport infrastructure Ltd (1052.HK)

1052.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$5.73
Open
HK$5.73
Day's High
HK$5.73
Day's Low
HK$5.64
Volume
964,000
Avg. Vol
1,117,506
52-wk High
HK$6.28
52-wk Low
HK$4.73

Chart for

About

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited is principally engaged in the investment, operation and management of expressways and bridges. The Company operates through two business segments: toll highways and bridges projects segment and port and all other segment. The Company is also engaged in investment holding business through... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$9,838.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,673.16
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 5.61

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates