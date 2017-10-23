Yuexiu Transport infrastructure Ltd (1052.HK)
1052.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$5.73
Open
HK$5.73
Day's High
HK$5.73
Day's Low
HK$5.64
Volume
964,000
Avg. Vol
1,117,506
52-wk High
HK$6.28
52-wk Low
HK$4.73
About
Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited is principally engaged in the investment, operation and management of expressways and bridges. The Company operates through two business segments: toll highways and bridges projects segment and port and all other segment. The Company is also engaged in investment holding business through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,838.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,673.16
|Dividend:
|0.13
|Yield (%):
|5.61