China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Chinese airlines face storm of higher costs, falling returns * Profits crimped by declining passenger yields, rising fuel price

China Southern Airlines first-half profit falls 11.6 pct SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China Southern Airlines on Tuesday posted a 11.6 percent fall in first-half profit, as foreign exchange gains failed to offset the impact of higher fuel prices and lower returns on international flights.

Korean peninsula crisis to trim Chinese airline profits SHANGHAI Beijing's curbs on travel to South Korea are expected to take some shine off the first-half results of China's top-three airlines, which have slashed seat numbers on flights between the countries amid tensions over North Korea.

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines * CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

BRIEF-Ramco Systems gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation * Gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation for integrating its organization-wide maintenance, engineering operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uTJAhl) Further company coverage: