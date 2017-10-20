Edition:
India

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (1055.HK)

1055.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
HK$5.45
Open
HK$5.47
Day's High
HK$5.51
Day's Low
HK$5.41
Volume
5,932,046
Avg. Vol
14,510,397
52-wk High
HK$6.84
52-wk Low
HK$3.99

Chart for

About

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is principally engaged in the operation of civil aviation, including the provision of passenger, cargo, mail delivery and other extended transportation services. The Company operates through two business segments, including Airline Transportation segment and Other segment. Airline... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.75
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$84,968.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,088.17
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 2.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about 1055.HK

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 billion

SHANGHAI China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Southern Airlines signs agreement to buy aircraft from Boeing

* Says it signs agreement to buy 8 B777-300ER, 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Chinese airlines face storm of higher costs, falling returns

* Profits crimped by declining passenger yields, rising fuel price

30 Aug 2017

China Southern Airlines first-half profit falls 11.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China Southern Airlines on Tuesday posted a 11.6 percent fall in first-half profit, as foreign exchange gains failed to offset the impact of higher fuel prices and lower returns on international flights.

29 Aug 2017

Korean peninsula crisis to trim Chinese airline profits

SHANGHAI Beijing's curbs on travel to South Korea are expected to take some shine off the first-half results of China's top-three airlines, which have slashed seat numbers on flights between the countries amid tensions over North Korea.

28 Aug 2017

Korean peninsula crisis to trim Chinese airline profits

* S.Korea one of Chinese airlines' most profitable destinations

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC Joint Venture with China Southern Airlines

* CAE sells equity stake in ZFTC joint venture with China Southern Airlines

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ramco Systems gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation

* Gets order from China Southern Airlines General Aviation for integrating its organization-wide maintenance, engineering operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uTJAhl) Further company coverage:

13 Jul 2017

China Southern Air to raise up to $1.9 billion in share issue for aircraft purchase, capital boost

HONG KONG China Southern Airlines said on Monday it will raise up to 12.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in a private sale of new shares to fund the purchase of aeroplanes and replenish working capital.

26 Jun 2017
» More 1055.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates