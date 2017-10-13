Edition:
Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd (1060.HK)

1060.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.27HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.27
Open
HK$1.27
Day's High
HK$1.29
Day's Low
HK$1.27
Volume
19,178,233
Avg. Vol
43,887,351
52-wk High
HK$1.62
52-wk Low
HK$1.22

About

Alibaba Pictures Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the entertainment related business. The Company operates through five business segments. The Content Production Segment is engaged in the production of entertainment content, such as film and television (TV) dramas. The Internet-based... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$32,249.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 25,393.36
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about 1060.HK

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group appoints ‍CEO Fan Luyuan as chairman​

* ‍Yu Yongfu stepped down as chairman of board, remains as executive director​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group enters payment services framework agreement with Alipay

* Co entered into payment services framework agreement with Alipay, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant Financial

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group appoints Fan Luyuan as CEO

* More Change Of Chief Executive Officer And Composition Of Executive Committee

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group updates on acquisition of minority interests in a subsidiary

* Zhonglian Shengshi, indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into equity transfer agreement with six minority shareholders

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd updates on sale of broadcasting rights of drama series

* Zhejiang dongyang, a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama a transfer agreement with Tmall Technology

23 May 2017
