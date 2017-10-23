Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd (1065.HK)
1065.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
5.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.20 (+3.96%)
HK$0.20 (+3.96%)
Prev Close
HK$5.05
HK$5.05
Open
HK$5.05
HK$5.05
Day's High
HK$5.25
HK$5.25
Day's Low
HK$4.99
HK$4.99
Volume
5,911,000
5,911,000
Avg. Vol
3,153,311
3,153,311
52-wk High
HK$5.78
HK$5.78
52-wk Low
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
About
Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited is engaged in water utilities business, and energy cooling and heating supply business. The Company's principal activities include the processing of sewage water, construction and management of related facility, supply of tap water, recycled water and supply of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$22,574.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,427.23
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|2.16