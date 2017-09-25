Edition:
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd (1066.HK)

1066.HK on Hong Kong Stock

23 Oct 2017
About

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the research and development, production and sale of single-use medical devices. The Company sells products under brand names of Jierui and Wego Ortho. The Company operates through three business segments. The Single Use Medical Device Products segment is... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$26,500.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,522.33
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 1.80

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer updates on formation of JV to acquire Argon Medical Devices

Sept 25 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd

25 Sep 2017

Chinese medical devices maker to buy US-based Argon for $850 mln

HONG KONG, Sept 24 China's Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd has agreed to acquire US-based and unlisted Argon Medical Devices Holdings Inc for $850 million, as part of its overseas expansion drive.

24 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer submits takeover bid for US-based company

Sept 1 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co entered into deposit services agreement

Aug 23 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd :

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer HY turnover RMB3.57 bln, up 11.9%

Aug 23 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd-

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co enters sale and purchase agreement with Weigao Holding

June 1 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd :

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer announces acquisition of properties worth RMB187.2 mln

June 1 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer enters equity transfer agreements

June 1 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd:

01 Jun 2017
