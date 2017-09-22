TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd (1070.HK)
1070.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.22
Open
HK$4.22
Day's High
HK$4.32
Day's Low
HK$4.10
Volume
3,101,300
Avg. Vol
1,378,928
52-wk High
HK$4.45
52-wk Low
HK$3.38
About
TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of television sets. The Company operates through two business segments. The Television segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of television sets in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,454.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,744.54
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|--
|ROE:
|--
BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings updates on management changes
* Kevin Wang Cheng has been appointed as an executive director of company
BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology expects to record significant increase in consolidated profit for 6 months ended June 30 2017
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in its consolidated profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology announces arrangement regarding capital increase of a unit
* Announces arrangement in respect of capital increase of a subsidiary by company and Tencent Digital