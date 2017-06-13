Edition:
India

Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd (1072.HK)

1072.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
HK$7.76
Open
HK$7.77
Day's High
HK$7.77
Day's Low
HK$7.60
Volume
841,506
Avg. Vol
1,403,833
52-wk High
HK$8.86
52-wk Low
HK$5.84

Chart for

About

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of energy generation equipment. The Company's main products consist of thermal power generation equipment, including heating steam turbines, air-cooled steam turbines, air-cooled heating steam turbines and air-cooled turbine... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$27,136.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,336.90
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 0.90

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.55 10.90
ROE: -- 6.80 14.09

Latest News about 1072.HK

BRIEF-Dongfang Electric Corp updates on liquidation matters of a unit

* Unit has made provision for asset impairment of its long-term equity investments in hangzhou new energy amounting to RMB409.4 million

13 Jun 2017
» More 1072.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates