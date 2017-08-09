Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd (1076.HK)
1076.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-2.99%)
HK$-0.00 (-2.99%)
Prev Close
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Open
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Day's High
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Day's Low
HK$0.13
HK$0.13
Volume
97,249,840
97,249,840
Avg. Vol
34,075,738
34,075,738
52-wk High
HK$0.16
HK$0.16
52-wk Low
HK$0.10
HK$0.10
About
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the gaming and resort business. The Company operates through two business segments. The Gaming and Resort segment is engaged in the development and operation of integrated resort on the island of Saipan. The Food Processing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$16,729.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|142,984.80
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International Holdings enters into placing agreements
Aug 9 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International enters placing agreement with Convoy Investment Services
June 16 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
Fitch Withdraws Rating on Imperial Pacific's Proposed Secured Notes
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'B-(EXP)' expected rating assigned to Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited's (IPI, CCC) proposed US dollar senior secured notes. The rating has been withdrawn as the debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings. The notes were due to be issued by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable as the