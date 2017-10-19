Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd (1086.HK)
1086.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.09 (-2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$4.29
Open
HK$4.24
Day's High
HK$4.24
Day's Low
HK$4.10
Volume
2,126,500
Avg. Vol
2,680,660
52-wk High
HK$4.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.11
About
Goodbaby International Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of products for children. The Company operates through three business segments. The Strollers and Accessories segment is engaged in the research, design, manufacture and sales of strollers and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$4,960.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,119.84
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|1.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.66
|14.09
BRIEF-Goodbaby International to lend US$100 million
* Entered facility agreement with a financial institution as lender in relation to a term loan facility of US$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Goodbaby International Holdings entered into sale agreement
* Co and vendor Goodbaby China Holdings entered into agreement