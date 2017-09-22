Edition:
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)

1088.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
HK$18.88
Open
HK$18.86
Day's High
HK$18.94
Day's Low
HK$18.54
Volume
11,875,644
Avg. Vol
23,434,211
52-wk High
HK$21.10
52-wk Low
HK$14.10

About

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company's main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal. The... (more)

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$471,808.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 19,889.62
Dividend: 0.53
Yield (%): 2.69

China's small factories fear 'rail Armageddon' with orders to ditch trucks

BEIJING Thousands of small factories in China, making everything from steel to chemicals, are scrambling for access to the country's clogged rail network as Beijing curbs the use of diesel trucks in an effort to tackle air pollution.

22 Sep 2017

China's small factories fear "rail Armageddon" with orders to ditch trucks

* Government orders factories to boost rail use in war on smog

22 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-China Shenhua's H1 profit rises to highest in 4 yrs

BEIJING, Aug 25 China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.

26 Aug 2017

China Shenhua's first-half profit rises to highest in 4 years

BEIJING China's top coal miner China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd on Friday delivered its strongest interim results in four years on the back of soaring coal prices.

25 Aug 2017

China Coal Energy's H1 profit soars on rising demand, prices

China Coal Energy, the country's second-largest coal producer, posted a 175 percent rise in first-half net profit on robust demand from utilities and government moves to curb oversupply and improve mine safety.

23 Aug 2017

China's Shenhua suspends two coal mines, Mongolia set to benefit

ULAANBAATAR, Aug 4 China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd has suspended operations at two large open-pit coal mines in northern China, it said late on Thursday, a move that could benefit producers across the border in Mongolia.

04 Aug 2017

China Shenhua expects big jump in first-half profit

BEIJING, July 28 China's biggest coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said on Friday it expected its first-half net profit to jump by almost 150 percent.

28 Jul 2017
