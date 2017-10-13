Edition:
India

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (1093.HK)

1093.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.28 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
HK$13.40
Open
HK$13.58
Day's High
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.40
Volume
36,446,853
Avg. Vol
12,667,552
52-wk High
HK$13.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.43

Chart for

About

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products. The Company sells its products under the brand of CSPS. The Company has four business segments: Finished Drugs, Antibiotics (intermediates and bulk drugs), Vitamin C (bulk drugs) and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$81,366.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,054.02
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 0.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 1093.HK

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ‍to issue 189 mln placing shares at HK$12.44 per share​

* ‍shall issue 189 million placing shares at placing price of hk$12.44 per share​

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group updates on trading halt

* ‍seeks trading halt pending release of announcement regarding placing of new shares under general mandate​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical says‍ trading in shares of co has been halted

* ‍Trading in shares of co has been halted at 9:08 a.m. on oct 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group's unit buys 1.31 PCT stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical

* Unit announces ‍acquisition of 1.31 percent stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co for RMB 9.4 million

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group receives U.S.FDA orphan-drug designation for malignant tumour treatment drug

* Group's Malignant Tumour Treatment Drug "Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Liposome' was granted orphan-drug designation by the U.S. FDA

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp announces on group's aggregate contracted sales for July

* Group's aggregate contracted sales for July 2017 amounted to approximately RMB3,003 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical appoints vice-chairman and rotating CEO

* Pan Waidong has been appointed as vice-chairman and rotating chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical announces retirement of executive director

* Wang Shunlong retired from office as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group says qtrly profit attributable HK$ 637.9 mln vs HK$505.6 mln

* Qtrly profit attributable hk$ 637.9 million versus hk$505.6 million

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp says units entered into capital increase agreement

May 19 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd:

19 May 2017
» More 1093.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates