BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group ‍to issue 189 mln placing shares at HK$12.44 per share​ * ‍shall issue 189 million placing shares at placing price of hk$12.44 per share​

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group updates on trading halt * ‍seeks trading halt pending release of announcement regarding placing of new shares under general mandate​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical says‍ trading in shares of co has been halted * ‍Trading in shares of co has been halted at 9:08 a.m. on oct 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group's unit buys 1.31 PCT stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical * Unit announces ‍acquisition of 1.31 percent stake in CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co for RMB 9.4 million

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group receives U.S.FDA orphan-drug designation for malignant tumour treatment drug * Group's Malignant Tumour Treatment Drug "Mitoxantrone Hydrochloride Liposome' was granted orphan-drug designation by the U.S. FDA

BRIEF-Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp announces on group's aggregate contracted sales for July * Group's aggregate contracted sales for July 2017 amounted to approximately RMB3,003 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical appoints vice-chairman and rotating CEO * Pan Waidong has been appointed as vice-chairman and rotating chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical announces retirement of executive director * Wang Shunlong retired from office as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical Group says qtrly profit attributable HK$ 637.9 mln vs HK$505.6 mln * Qtrly profit attributable hk$ 637.9 million versus hk$505.6 million