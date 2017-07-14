Road King Infrastructure Ltd (1098.HK)
1098.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.12 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
HK$12.94
Open
HK$12.80
Day's High
HK$12.82
Day's Low
HK$12.58
Volume
1,262,000
Avg. Vol
1,386,679
52-wk High
HK$14.38
52-wk Low
HK$6.30
About
Road King Infrastructure Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the property related business. The Company operates through two business segments. The Toll Road segment is engaged in the development, operation and management of toll roads through the infrastructure joint ventures. The Property Developmen... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,327.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|747.30
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|5.07
