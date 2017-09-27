SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD (1099.HK)
1099.HK on Hong Kong Stock
35.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.35 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
HK$34.75
Open
HK$34.55
Day's High
HK$35.40
Day's Low
HK$34.35
Volume
6,862,812
Avg. Vol
5,295,134
52-wk High
HK$38.30
52-wk Low
HK$31.20
About
Sinopharm Group Company Limited is principally engaged in the distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment. The Company operates through three business segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of medicines, medicine devices and pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$97,540.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,767.09
|Dividend:
|0.57
|Yield (%):
|1.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09
BRIEF-Sinopharm Group clarifies on research report published by a financial research company
* Aware of research report published by a financial research company questioning co's accounting recognition of operating cash flow
BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Co appoints Li Zhiming as chairman
* Resolved to elect Li Zhiming as chairman of board and Chen Qiyu as vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Ludao Technology Co announces formation of JV
* Ludao PRC, Sinopharm TCM and Lu Xian Cao Tang entered into capital contribution agreement
BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Co Ltd posts HY profit attributable rmb2.76 billion
* HY profit attributable to owners of parent RMB2.76 billion versus RMB2.53 billion