Sino Haijing Holdings Ltd (1106.HK)
1106.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.20
HK$0.20
Open
HK$0.20
HK$0.20
Day's High
HK$0.20
HK$0.20
Day's Low
HK$0.19
HK$0.19
Volume
7,600,000
7,600,000
Avg. Vol
47,349,974
47,349,974
52-wk High
HK$0.24
HK$0.24
52-wk Low
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
About
Sino Haijing Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and sales of expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging products for household electrical appliances. The Company operates through two business segments. The Packaging Business segment is engaged in the design, developing, testing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,337.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11,863.36
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.