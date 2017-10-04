BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co says group's contracted sales were about RMB1,509.43 mln in Sept. 2017 * In September 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,509.43 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Yango Group to sell stake in Hong Kong unit to Modern Land (China) * Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in Hong Hong unit to Modern Land (China) Co Ltd for HK$1.8 billion ($230.31 million)

BRIEF-Modern Land China says Modern Land No. 6 to buy stake in Yango Yuegang for HK$1.83 bln * ‍Modern Land No. 6 and Yango Group entered into share transfer agreement with Yango Yueyang Ltd​

BRIEF-Modern Land's unit & Yango Group enter into strategic cooperation agreement * Unit & Yango Group Co entered a strategic cooperation agreement for a 5 year term

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co updates on contracted sales of group for August 2017 * In August 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,029.14 million

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) resolved to recommend bonus issue * Resolved to recommend bonus issue, being a bonus issue of shares on basis of one bonus share for every ten existing shares held by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) says Sushen LVSE entered into equity transfer and debt settlement agreement * Sushen LVSE entered into equity transfer and debt settlement agreement

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co HY profit attributable rmb 505.975 million * For HY achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,036.3 million

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) updates on July month contracted sales of group * In July 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb1,167.33 million