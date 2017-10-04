Modern Land (China) Co Ltd (1107.HK)
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co says group's contracted sales were about RMB1,509.43 mln in Sept. 2017
* In September 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,509.43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Yango Group to sell stake in Hong Kong unit to Modern Land (China)
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in Hong Hong unit to Modern Land (China) Co Ltd for HK$1.8 billion ($230.31 million)
BRIEF-Modern Land China says Modern Land No. 6 to buy stake in Yango Yuegang for HK$1.83 bln
* Modern Land No. 6 and Yango Group entered into share transfer agreement with Yango Yueyang Ltd
BRIEF-Modern Land's unit & Yango Group enter into strategic cooperation agreement
* Unit & Yango Group Co entered a strategic cooperation agreement for a 5 year term
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co updates on contracted sales of group for August 2017
* In August 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,029.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) resolved to recommend bonus issue
* Resolved to recommend bonus issue, being a bonus issue of shares on basis of one bonus share for every ten existing shares held by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) says Sushen LVSE entered into equity transfer and debt settlement agreement
* Sushen LVSE entered into equity transfer and debt settlement agreement
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co HY profit attributable rmb 505.975 million
* For HY achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,036.3 million
BRIEF-Modern Land (China) updates on July month contracted sales of group
* In July 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb1,167.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Modern Land China as borrower enters facility letter
* Enters facility letter with bank whereby bank agreed to make available to co term loan facility of principal amount of US$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: