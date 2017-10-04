Edition:
Modern Land (China) Co Ltd (1107.HK)

1107.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.49HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
HK$1.53
Open
HK$1.52
Day's High
HK$1.52
Day's Low
HK$1.48
Volume
1,731,600
Avg. Vol
4,085,263
52-wk High
HK$1.89
52-wk Low
HK$0.85

About

Modern Land (China) Co., Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the property development and property investment businesses. The Company’s property projects are mainly developed under the brand of MOM. The Company is also engaged in the hotel operation, project management, real estate agency services and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,616.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,764.53
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 2.97

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 1107.HK

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co says group's contracted sales were about RMB1,509.43 mln in Sept. 2017

* In September 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,509.43 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Yango Group to sell stake in Hong Kong unit to Modern Land (China)

* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in Hong Hong unit to Modern Land (China) Co Ltd for HK$1.8 billion ($230.31 million)

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land China says Modern Land No. 6 to buy stake in Yango Yuegang for HK$1.83 bln

* ‍Modern Land No. 6 and Yango Group entered into share transfer agreement with Yango Yueyang Ltd​

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land's unit & Yango Group enter into strategic cooperation agreement

* Unit & Yango Group Co entered a strategic cooperation agreement for a 5 year term

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co updates on contracted sales of group for August 2017

* In August 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately RMB1,029.14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) resolved to recommend bonus issue

* Resolved to recommend bonus issue, being a bonus issue of shares on basis of one bonus share for every ten existing shares held by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) says Sushen LVSE entered into equity transfer and debt settlement agreement

* Sushen LVSE entered into equity transfer and debt settlement agreement

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co HY profit attributable rmb 505.975 million

* For HY achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,036.3 million

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land (China) updates on July month contracted sales of group

* In July 2017, contracted sales of group amounted to approximately rmb1,167.33 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Modern Land China as borrower enters facility letter

* Enters facility letter with bank whereby bank agreed to make available to co term loan facility of principal amount of US$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017
