Luoyang Glass Co Ltd (1108.HK)
1108.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.88%)
HK$-0.04 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.57
HK$4.57
Day's High
HK$4.57
HK$4.57
Day's Low
HK$4.49
HK$4.49
Volume
782,000
782,000
Avg. Vol
1,618,863
1,618,863
52-wk High
HK$6.45
HK$6.45
52-wk Low
HK$4.04
HK$4.04
About
Luoyang Glass Company Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of float sheet glass. The Company’s main products include float glass, ultra thick glass, ultra thin glass, online coated glass, colorless glass and silicon sands, among others. Its products are applied in solar photovoltaic power generation, glass... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,550.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|526.77
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--