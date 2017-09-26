Edition:
Chong Hing Bank Ltd (1111.HK)

1111.HK on Hong Kong Stock

15.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$15.92
Open
HK$15.92
Day's High
HK$15.92
Day's Low
HK$15.92
Volume
30,000
Avg. Vol
104,720
52-wk High
HK$17.44
52-wk Low
HK$14.38

Chong Hing Bank Limited is principally engaged in the provision of banking and financial services. The Company operates through four business segments. The Corporate and Retail Banking segment is mainly engaged in the provision of lending, trading financing, auto financing, consumer financing and fixed deposits, current and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,479.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 652.50
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 3.36

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank announces disposal of property

* Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of property

26 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates Chong Hing Bank's Subordinated Notes Final 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based Chong Hing Bank Limited's (CHB; BBB/Stable) new issue of USD383 million 3.876% Basel III-compliant Tier-2 subordinated notes a final 'BBB-' rating. The issued notes, of which USD23 million stem from the exchange of Basel II-compliant Tier-2 (B2T2) notes, will mature after 10 years and will be callable by CHB after five years. They will qualify as Tier-2 capital as t

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank ‍expects 16 pct decline in net profit before taxation for six months ended 30 June 2017​

* Expects a decline in group's consolidated net profit before taxation, in region of approximately 16%, for six months ended 30 june 2017​

07 Jul 2017

Fitch Rates Chong Hing Bank's Subordinated Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based Chong Hing Bank Limited's (CHB; BBB/Stable) proposed Basel III-compliant Tier-2 subordinated notes an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating. The USD300 million-500 million of notes will mature after 10 years and will be callable by CHB after five years. They will qualify as Tier-2 capital as their terms include a point of non-viability that the authorities may trigger at their

06 Jul 2017
