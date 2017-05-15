Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd (1112.HK)
1112.HK on Hong Kong Stock
39.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
HK$40.15
Open
HK$40.95
Day's High
HK$40.95
Day's Low
HK$39.10
Volume
669,446
Avg. Vol
1,337,094
52-wk High
HK$41.90
52-wk Low
HK$18.88
About
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, formerly Biostime International Holdings Ltd., is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of premium pediatric nutritional. The Company operates through five business segments. The Infant Formulas segment is engaged in the production... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Biostime International expects new investment plan to account for higher contribution to results in future
* Refers to announcement made by company dated 11 May 2017 with respect to information certain business update of group
BRIEF-Biostime International reports qtrly total revenue of RMB1.56 bln
* Qtrly total revenue rmb1.56 billion versus rmb1.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: