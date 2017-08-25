Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (1114.HK)
21.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
HK$21.55
HK$21.55
HK$22.00
HK$21.35
15,784,239
19,021,808
HK$23.85
HK$9.04
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$114,023.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,045.27
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|0.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln
* Interim profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln
* Interim profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Renault-Brilliance deal seeks to tap China van growth
PARIS Renault announced a major new commercial vehicles partnership with China's Brilliance on Wednesday, hoping to tap a buoyant market for light trucks and vans that is expected to outperform Chinese car sales growth.
Renault shares edge higher on new venture deal with Brilliance China Automotive
PARIS, July 5 Shares in French carmaker Renault edged up on Wednesday after Renault struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile company as part of its move to boost sales in China of light commercial vehicles.
BRIEF-Renault confirms new deal with Brilliance China Automotive
* Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (CBA) have signed a binding framework cooperation agreement related to the formation of a joint venture in China dedicated to the manufacture and sale of light commercial vehicles (LCV)