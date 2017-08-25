Edition:
India

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (1114.HK)

1114.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.55
Open
HK$21.55
Day's High
HK$22.00
Day's Low
HK$21.35
Volume
15,784,239
Avg. Vol
19,021,808
52-wk High
HK$23.85
52-wk Low
HK$9.04

Chart for

About

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of bavarian motor works (BMW) vehicles in China. The Company operates through two business segments: the manufacture and sales of minibuses and automotive components and the manufacture and sales of BMW... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$114,023.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,045.27
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 0.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about 1114.HK

BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln

* Interim ‍ profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln

* Interim ‍ profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

Renault-Brilliance deal seeks to tap China van growth

PARIS Renault announced a major new commercial vehicles partnership with China's Brilliance on Wednesday, hoping to tap a buoyant market for light trucks and vans that is expected to outperform Chinese car sales growth.

05 Jul 2017

Renault shares edge higher on new venture deal with Brilliance China Automotive

PARIS, July 5 Shares in French carmaker Renault edged up on Wednesday after Renault struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile company as part of its move to boost sales in China of light commercial vehicles.

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Renault confirms new deal with Brilliance China Automotive

* Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (CBA) have signed a binding framework cooperation agreement related to the formation of a joint venture in China dedicated to the manufacture and sale of light commercial vehicles (LCV)

05 Jul 2017
» More 1114.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates