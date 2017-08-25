BRIEF-Brilliance China Automotive posts HY profit attributable of RMB 2.31 bln * Interim ‍ profit attributable to equity holders RMB 2.31 billion versus RMB 1.8 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Renault-Brilliance deal seeks to tap China van growth PARIS Renault announced a major new commercial vehicles partnership with China's Brilliance on Wednesday, hoping to tap a buoyant market for light trucks and vans that is expected to outperform Chinese car sales growth.

Renault shares edge higher on new venture deal with Brilliance China Automotive PARIS, July 5 Shares in French carmaker Renault edged up on Wednesday after Renault struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile company as part of its move to boost sales in China of light commercial vehicles.